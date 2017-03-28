Wilma L. “Billie” Johnson, 91, Bridgeport

Wilma L. “Billie” Johnson, 91 of Bridgeport, Nebraska passed away Sunday, March 26, 2017 at Morrill County Community Hospital.

Her memorial service will be held on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at 11:30am at the First Presbyterian Church in Bridgeport. Inurnment will follow at Oregon Trail Memorial Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Bridgeport Public Library or the First Presbyterian Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.bridgeportmemorialchapel.com.

Bridgeport Memorial Chapel is assisting the family with arrangements.