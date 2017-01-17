Wilma Lawson, 93, Scottsbluff

Wilma Lawson, 93, of Scottsbluff, died Sunday, January 15, 2017 at Heritage Estates in Gering. Her funeral service will be held at 10am on Thursday, January 19, 2017 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff with Reverend Jeffery Grams officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Scottsbluff. Visitation will be Wednesday at Jolliffe Funeral Home from 3pm until 8pm. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials in Wilma’s honor be made in care of St. John’s Lutheran Church or to the family. Online condolences may be left at www.jolliffefuneralhome.com.

Wilma was born August 29, 1923 in Scottsbluff, NE, the eldest daughter of Dave and Pauline (Sinner) Henkel. She was baptized and confirmed at St. James Lutheran Church in Scottsbluff. She married Reiny Margheim on Jan 2, 1941 at Harrisburg, NE. They started farming north of Minatare, NE and later farmed and purchased their home in Mitchell Valley. They loved the farm. Reiny died July 25, 1985. Wilma sold her home in Mitchell Valley and purchased a home at 2821 5th Avenue in Scottsbluff in 1988. On Jan 17, 1999, she married Donald Lawson at Zion Evangelical Church by Pastor Doug Jones.

Wilma loved her family. She loved the farm, doing yard work and helping in the field, especially at harvest time. She was a terrific seamstress, quilt maker, did knitting and crocheting, many crafts and interior decorating and creating patterns. She was a choir director and involved in choir most of her life. She was a long time member of the Platte Valley Oratorical Society, loved bowling, dancing, and she and her first husband taught Round Dancing for many years, and were avid square dancers. Wilma was very proud of her German heritage and often expressed as much and could understand, talk and write German. She was a member of the Salem German Choir and a member of (AHSGR) American Society of Germans from Russia. She thoroughly enjoyed singing German songs with her father. Wilma did extensive genealogy and made several books for relatives.

Wilma is survived by her sons Reiny (Stephanie) Margheim of Lakewood, CO and David (Linda) Margheim of Prescott, AZ; grandchildren Barry Margheim of Denver, CO, Brandi Lightsey of Fairplay, CO, Billy Margheim of Henderson, CO, Brett Margheim of Northglenn, CO, Kaylene Lichius of Rapid City, SD, Karla Fitschen of Rapid City, SD, Carol O’Halloran of Cheyenne, WY, Eva Lethbridge of Prescott, AZ, Rachelle Margheim of San Jose, CA, and Faith Rice of Lakewood, CO; sisters Laora Drumheller of Scottsbluff, NE, Viola Schlager of Grand Junction, CO, and Harriett Beitz of Longmont, CO; sister in law Evelyn Henkel of Bayard, NE; numerous nieces, nephews, step children, step grandchildren and step great grandchildren.

Her parents, husbands Reiny Margheim and Donald Lawson, daughter Sharon Margheim, one sister, one brother, and one grandson and one granddaughter preceded her in death.