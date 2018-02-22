Wilma Mae Wilson, 103, Scottsbluff

Wilma Mae Wilson, 103 of Scottsbluff, Nebraska passed away Wednesday, February 21, 2018 at Regional West Medical Center.

Her funeral service will be held on Monday, February 26, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Al Wilson officiating. Interment will follow at West Lawn Cemetery in Gering. Visitation will be Sunday from 3-5 p.m. at the chapel. Memorials have been established to the 1st Assembly of God Church of Scottsbluff or Chuck Wagon Church. Tributes of sympathy may be left at www.dugankramer.com.

Wilma was born in Wilsonville, Nebraska on July 15, 1914 along with her twin sister Wilmetta to Harry F and Cora Bell (Resler) Jamison. She graduated from Wilsonville High School in 1932. She married Elmer “Hoke” Wilson on May 1, 1937 in Harrisburg, Nebraska and they made their home at Lake Alice. Later they moved to the Sunflower Community where they farmed. In the early 1950’s they moved to town and Wilma worked as a telephone operator at the Telephone Company.

Wilma enjoyed gardening and helping on the farm. She was a quilter and loved animals and baking. Wilma enjoyed and loved playing games of all types with her family.

Wilma loved her God and was an inspirational part in the building of First Assembly of God Church of Scottsbluff, where she was a lifetime member.

She is survived by her daughters Karen West and Tami (Mike) Leis both of Scottsbluff; grandchildren Cullen West of Lincoln, Jennifer Schuller of Lincoln, Brandi Green of Morrill, Nikki (Paul) Aguallo of Gering, Brittany (Bryan) Payne of Broomfield, CO and Jordan Leis of Scottsbluff; great grandchildren Nicholas Green, Megan Schuller, Justin (Jennifer) Cervantes, Riley West, Madison Schuller, Carter West, Kiara Aguallo and Kolton Aguallo; great great grandson Damon Cervantes and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Elmer “Hoke” Wilson, daughter Mavis Wilson, son Galen Wilson, daughter Sherryl Green, son-in-law Milt West, brothers Marion Jamison, Rollin Jamison and Howard Jamison, twin sister Wilmetta Boston, numerous brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law and special nephews Dean Jamison and Wayne Jamison.