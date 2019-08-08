Wilma Riezanstein, 98, passed away March 23, 2019 with her family by her side. Wilma was a Scottsbluff Valley resident for 90 years until she moved to Moses Lake, Washington to be near her daughter Larraine and family. A celebration of Wilma’s life will be held at 2:00 pm, August 13, 2019 at Dugan Kramer Funeral Chapel with Pastor Tim Hebbert officiating. Inurnment will be prior to the celebration of Wilma’s life at Fairview Cemetery. Online condolences may be left at www.dugankramer.com

Wilma was born September 15, 1920 to John and Maria Keller. She married Harry Riezanstein on July 25, 1943 and had two daughters Carolyn and Larraine. Wilma and Harry spent many of their years farming together. In 1962, Wilma went to work for the Woolworth Company where she worked her way up to bookkeeper; a job she was very proud of.

Wilma loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren deeply; they were the center of her life. She will be remembered for her giving heart and spunky attitude. Her family has found comfort in knowing that she has not perished but is living her eternal life.

Survivors include her daughter and son-in-law Larraine and Terry Weimer; son-in-law Steve Houek; eight grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren; and many extended family members.

Wilma was preceded in death by her parents, husband Harry, daughter Carolyn and ten siblings.

The gift of your presence is all that Wilma would have wanted.