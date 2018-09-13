Ynez Cruz, 66, Scottsbluff

Ynez Cruz, 66, of Scottsbluff, passed away unexpectedly on Monday, September 10, 2018 while heading home from a visit with family. A gathering for family and friends to pay respects and say a last goodbye will be held from 12-5 p.m., Saturday, September 15, 2018 at La Tropicana 600 E. 9th Street, Scottsbluff, Nebraska 69361. There will be no visitation as cremation has taken place in accordance with her wishes. Online condolences may be made by visiting www.bridgmanfuneralhome.com.

Ynez was born March 25, 1952 in Brownsville, Texas to Jose and Serapia (Rios) Cruz. She moved to Scottsbluff at a young age.

Ynez had been employed at Wal-Mart for over 21 years. She enjoyed reading and puzzles.

Survivors include her children, Johnny Alsidez, Bertha (Salvador) Ramos, Isabelle Valdez, Raymond Mata Jr., Fren (Rebecca) Mata, Monica Mata, Lupita Robles and Letisia (Jose Emiliano) Noriega; 36 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; siblings, Juanita Alsidez, Rosa María Balderas, Jacinta Guerrero; nieces and nephews, Christina Chairez, Rebecca Soto, Amanda Uzzardo-Alsidez, Agustin Alsidez, Ricardo Balderas, Cliff Balderas, Crystal Balderas, Juan Acosta, Roxanne Acosta and Daniela de la Cruz; along with extended family members and numerous friends.

Ynez was preceded in death by her parents; son, Julio Alsidez; grandson, Franky Hernandez; nephew, Lorenzo Alsidez III; and son in law, Tata Valdez.