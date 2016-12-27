10 story of 2016… WNCC’s successful “Expanding the Possibilities” Campaign

The #10 story of 2016 was the best feel good story of the year……the amazing way the community stepped up to virtually complete the WNCC Works: Expanding the Possibilities” fundraising campaign. The $8.9 million campaign was the largest fundraising effort ever by the college and right now it is within $100,000 of being completed.

The campaign is funding building renovations, program improvements and student scholarships. The largest building improvement the campaign is funding is the $3.5 million renovation of the College’s Performing Arts facility. WNCC Foundation President Howard Olsen was grateful as the Foundation accepted a $250,000 contribution from Platte Valley Companies.

Platte Valley Companies CEO Hod Kosman said WNCC is essential to the growth and prosperity of our region, adding they were honored the Performing Arts Center will now bear their name. Well over a thousand businesses, individuals, and organizations contributed to the college’s fundraising effort.

To help complete the effort, contact any Foundation Board member, Executive Director Jennifer Rogers or go online to wnccworks.org and make your donation.