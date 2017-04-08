100+ mph chase throughout Scotts Bluff County ends with two men in custody

An early morning high speed chase throughout Gering, Melbeta, Minatare and Scottsbluff lands two local men in jail.

The Nebraska State Patrol tells KNEB News that a trooper tried to initiate a traffic stop at 1:04 a.m. Saturday after the driver was caught speeding.

The driver, 35-year-old Christopher Hernandez of Scottsbluff and 34-year-old passenger Ryan Moore of Gering, instead took off east on Highway 92.

NSP says speeds exceeded 100 miles per hour, and went through some residential areas as well. During the pursuit, the vehicle was hit with spike strips two separate times, and ended up with no tires by the end of the pursuit.

A dispatcher says that Hernandez was arrested on charges of Driving Under the Influence, Driving Under Suspension, Flight to Avoid Arrest, and Willful Reckless Driving. She could not confirm what charges Moore was arrested on as of Saturday morning.

The Scotts Bluff County Sheriff Department assisted with the early morning pursuit.

Hernandez was arrested in April, 2014 after leading Scottsbluff Police on brief pursuit. He was convicted in January, 2015 on a charge of DUI 3rd Offense, and had his license revoked for 15 years.

Moore was convicted last year on a misdemeanor charge of Reckless Driving- 1st Offense.