100 mph high speed chase lands Gering man in jail

A high speed chase through Scottsbluff and into the northeast portion of Scotts Bluff County lands a local man in jail on a variety of charges.

On Friday night, Scottsbluff officers saw a car going 75 miles per hour down East Overland, and attempted to initiate a traffic stop. The driver- 22-year-old Corey Green of Gering- fled and led officers on a high speed pursuit with speeds exceeding 100 miles per hour on Highland Road.

During the chase, Green knocked over the stop sign at the intersection of 20th Street and Highway 26, before turning onto the highway and east onto Highland Road.

Green’s vehicle came to a stop on County Road 32 and County Road K, and he fled on foot, leaving four underage passengers in the vehicle. Officers were able to locate Green hiding in a pasture. Green admitted to drinking two fifths of Fireball during the evening, and provided alcohol to the minors in the car.

Additionally, he was taken to Regional West Medical Center after swallowing an “eight-ball” of methamphetamine.

Green is being charged with: Flight to Avoid Arrest, Willful Reckless Driving, Leaving the Scene of an Accident, Driving Under the Influence, Procuring Alcohol to Minors and Obstruction.

18-year-old Raquel Navarez- one of the minors in the car- was cited for Minor in Possession.