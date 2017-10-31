100 Wyoming Air National guardsmen deployed to Middle East

Officials say 100 airmen from the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing were deployed to the Middle East.

Wyoming Military Department spokeswoman Deidre Forster tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the guardsmen deployed over the weekend will be responsible for flying and maintaining C-130 transport planes throughout the 20 countries the U.S. Central Command presides over.

Forster says the airmen may also conduct airlift missions such as transporting cargo and personnel or airdropping supplies.

The airmen are expected to return to the U.S. by next spring.