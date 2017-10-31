class="post-template-default single single-post postid-269121 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

100 Wyoming Air National guardsmen deployed to Middle East

BY Associated Press | October 31, 2017
Home News Regional News
100 Wyoming Air National guardsmen deployed to Middle East
Courtesy 153rd Airlift Wing

Officials say 100 airmen from the Wyoming Air National Guard’s 153rd Airlift Wing were deployed to the Middle East.

Wyoming Military Department spokeswoman Deidre Forster tells the Wyoming Tribune Eagle that the guardsmen deployed over the weekend will be responsible for flying and maintaining C-130 transport planes throughout the 20 countries the U.S. Central Command presides over.

Forster says the airmen may also conduct airlift missions such as transporting cargo and personnel or airdropping supplies.

The airmen are expected to return to the U.S. by next spring.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments