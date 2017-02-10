$10,000 reward being offered for stolen cattle near Crawford

A local cattle producer has reported to the Nebraska Brand Committee that 20 black heifers and 3 black bulls are missing from pasture land located in northwest Nebraska near Crawford.

After an open investigation and an extensive search, no sign of the cattle has been found, which may indicate that the cattle are stolen. The theft could have occurred anytime during the 2016 grazing season.

The black heifers, weighing approximately 1025 pounds, were branded with a 100 on the right rib and tagged in the left ear with a turquoise numbered tag. The 2 year old black angus bulls were branded with a 44 on the left rib and were tagged on the left ear with orange numbered tags.

The owner of the missing cattle is offering a $10,000 reward for information that results in the arrest and conviction of any person or persons responsible for theft of the missing cattle.

Any information regarding the missing cattle should be reported to the Scotts Bluff Crime Stoppers at 308-632-7867, the Nebraska Brand Commission at 308-641-8318, or the Nebraska State Patrol at 308-632-1211.