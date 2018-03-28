$100,000 bond set for employee accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from employer

A 44-year-old Scottsbluff woman has been arrested on 14 charges after she initially gave herself an unauthorized loan using her company’s credit card.

Jennifer Youel is facing 13 forgery charges and one charge of theft by deception.

Court documents say her employers noticed that Youel had gave herself a $6,700 loan, and when confronted she paid the money back.

Afterwards, her employers began to review credit card statements to see if there was more money missing from the business. They discovered the company credit card was used to pay utility bills, cell phone bills, and used for purchases at Petco and Wal-Mart. The total amount of these charges were over $19,000, and spanned from January, 2013 through September of 2017.

Additionally, they reviewed the business checking account, and found 14 checks made out to Youel that were not regularly issued paychecks. Those 14 checks totaled $8,600.

A warrant for Youel’s arrest was issued on Friday, and she was arrested on Monday. She is scheduled to make her first appearance on the charges on Wednesday in Scotts Bluff County Court; bond has been set at $100,000 at 10%.