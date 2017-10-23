$100,000 for new ballpark construction part of approved keno funding

The Gering city council Monday night approved several recommendations from the city’s Keno Committee, including $100,000 to help fund construction of a new baseball field and stadium for the Western Nebraska Pioneers baseball team.

City Engineer Paul Snarr says the new ballpark is progressing nicely, with the stadium and bleacher seating expected to be here in the next three to four weeks. At the same time bids will be opened for a building that will include concessions, a press box, restrooms and sidewalks at the entrance area on the southwest end of the park.

Snarr says installation of the grass and irrigation is complete and contractors are working on the draining for the field at the present time. Bids on netting, foul poles, lighting and a scoreboard will follow.

Snarr says the ballpark will cost in the neighborhood of $1.5 million, and be part of a bonded recreation project that will include a new quad-plex of fields at Oregon Trail Park for youth baseball.

The keno funding approved also included $25,000 to the Riverside Discovery Center to make refurbishments to the existing leopard exhibit to safely house grizzly bears recently received by the zoo and $16,000 for baskets, markers and other equipment for a planned disc golf course at Oregon Trail Park.

The council also approved credit and debit card card fees to help cover growing transaction fees assessed the city by companies that rose to $83,000 in the last fiscal year