$10k NEXT donation kicks off RDC grizzly bear exhibit fundraiser

Now on display in a temporary exhibit, the new grizzly bear brothers at the Riverside Discovery Center Zoo are quickly winning the hearts of the public.

The bears are also in need of a permanent exhibit, and efforts are underway to raise $500,000 for phase one of a new home for the bears.

The grizzlies also got the attention of the NEXT Young Professionals organization, who this (Wed) afternoon presented a check for $10,000 to the RDC to kick off the effort.

NEXT president Mason Stover told KNEB News they were happy to donate the proceeds from this summer’s Best of the West Beer & Wine Festival.

Stover says this was their best festival yet, thanks in large part to the solar eclipse.

He said they felt this was the best place for their money to go. To give to the community and to attract more young people to the community. Stover says one of the ways to do that is by having attractions like the grizzly bears.

Zoo director Anthony Mason says the donation was a great kickstart to their campaign. He says it’s wonderful that so many business professionals from the area wanted to jump in and help get the fundraising started.