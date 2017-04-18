11 tenants displaced from late night Scottsbluff fire

A fully engulfed vehicle that was parked in a garage at 710 East Overland led to a late night structure fire with damage estimated around $35,000.

According to Scottsbluff Police, officers responded just before midnight to a reported structure fire at the residence. Officers located the fully engulfed vehicle in the garage at the south end of the property.

The fire spread from the vehicle to adjacent vehicles and the building. Tenants of the apartments were evacuated by Scottsbluff Police as Scottsbluff Fire arrived and extinguished the fire.

11 tenants were assisted by the Scottsbluff Firefighter Ministry for temporary housing.

Gering Fire Department and Valley Ambulance assisted in the response with units on scene until around 4:30 this morning. The cause of the fire is still being investigated.