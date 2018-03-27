11th annual Nebraska Wind and Solar Conference

The 11th Annual Nebraska Wind & Solar Conference will be held Tuesday, October 16 and Wednesday, October 17, 2018 at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska.

The conference is a two-day event that brings together a diverse range of stakeholders from Nebraska and across the country to share the latest information and innovations in wind and solar development. Over 350 people are expected to attend this year’s conference to hear from and network with wind and solar industry experts and leaders.

In addition to general sessions and workshops, the conference features a tradeshow with 30 to 40 exhibitors showcasing the latest advancements in technology and development. The tradeshow includes interactive and educational displays from exhibitors that include governmental agencies, nonprofits, and a wide range of professional service and product providers related to wind and solar development.

The conference programming is guided by a planning committee of volunteers from state agencies, farmer

and rancher organizations, public power utilities, the renewable energy industry, and academia working

together to present accurate and objective information pertaining to all aspects of wind and solar

development. Among others, attendees include private sector developers, public officials, landowners,

environmental and wildlife interests, public utilities, and the public at large.

“This unique ‘Nebraska Nice’ conference is able to keep the registration costs much lower than most

comparable conferences because of the generous support of our sponsors. Every year we have new sets of challenges, information, ideas, and solutions to share,” said John Hansen, Conference Co-Chair. “If you are interested in wind and solar energy, this is the one state conference to attend.”

Early bird registration is $125 until September 15. Tickets are $175 after September 15 and $200 the day

of the conference. Students are encouraged to attend at a discounted rate of $65.

Rooms at the Cornhusker Marriott Hotel are $114 per night until September 15 (conference block rate

includes free parking). More information and past presentations are available on the conference website

(https://www.nebraskawsc.com/).