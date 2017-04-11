13-year-old detainee who walked away from Sheriff’s Office back in custody

A 13-year-old girl who was awaiting transportation from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office to a facility in eastern Nebraska is back in custody after escaping around 5 p.m. Monday.

Analicia Bald Eagle was secured in handcuffs and ankle shackles in one of the Sheriff Office’s interviews rooms. Deputies were in a nearby room discussing paperwork on her case when she left. Sheriff Mark Overman says Bald Eagle was some how able to remove the handcuffs and shackles and left the building through the south door and then walked north towards the Gering McDonald’s.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies took Bald Eagle back into custody, with the assistance of her family.