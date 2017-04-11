class="post-template-default single single-post postid-228021 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.0.1 vc_responsive"

13-year-old detainee who walked away from Sheriff’s Office back in custody

BY Ryan Murphy | April 11, 2017
Courtesy SBCSO

A 13-year-old girl who was awaiting transportation from the Scotts Bluff County Sheriff’s Office  to a facility in eastern Nebraska is back in custody after escaping around 5 p.m. Monday.

Analicia Bald Eagle was secured in handcuffs and ankle shackles in one of the Sheriff Office’s interviews rooms. Deputies were in a nearby room discussing paperwork on her case when she left. Sheriff Mark Overman says Bald Eagle was some how able to remove the handcuffs and shackles and left the building through the south door and then walked north towards the Gering McDonald’s.

At approximately 9:15 p.m., deputies took Bald Eagle back into custody, with the assistance of her family.

 

