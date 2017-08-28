13-year-old Rapid City girl dies in Goshen County crash

The Wyoming Highway Patrol says a Saturday afternoon crash near Hartville has claimed the life of a 13-year-old girl.

Authorities say on Highway 270, a northbound Ford Excursion drifted off the road, over-corrected and rolled.

The driver and two juvenile passengers were transported by helicopter to Regional West Medical Center in Scottsbluff. Two other occupants in the vehicle were transported by ambulance to Wheatland, Wyoming. All of the occupants of the vehicle were wearing their seatbelts.

A 13-year-old passenger succumbed to her injuries at the Regional West Medical Center. She has been identified as Rapid City resident Lilly Nehring.

Saturday’s accident marks the 97th fatality on Wyoming’s highways in 2017 compared to 80 in 2016, 100 in 2015, and 100 in 2014.