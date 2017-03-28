17 area students awarded $1,000 scholarships from WESTCO

WESTCO is pleased to announce 17 area scholarship recipients for their 2016-17 scholarship program. Recipients will each receive a $1,000 scholarship to further their education.

Carli Cullan is the daughter of Chris and Joei Cullan and will graduate from Hemingford High School. Carli will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Pre-Occupational Therapy.

Erica Escamilla is the daughter of Reyes and Ruth Escamilla and will graduate from Alliance High School. Erica will be attending Chadron State College to study Biology.

Natalie Gasseling is the daughter of Ryan and Jennifer Gasseling and will graduate from Hemingford High School. Natalie will be attending Wayne State College to study Biology and Life Science.

Makenna Greenwald is the daughter of Ed and Tami Greenwald and will graduate from Lingle-Ft. Laramie High School. Makenna will be attending the University of Wyoming to study Agricultural Business.

Jace Henderson is the son of Bryan and Trudy Henderson and will graduate from Scottsbluff High School. Jace will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Business.

Samantha Irthum is the daughter of Scott and Amanda Bosse and will graduate from Morrill High School. Samantha will be attending Chadron State College where she will study Elementary Education.

Dalton Keller is the son of Duane and Susan Keller and will graduate from Southeast High School. Dalton will be attending either Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture or Laramie County Community College and plans to study Agriculture.

Kyle King is the son of Dan and Sharla King and will graduate from Alliance High School. Kyle will be attending Eastern Wyoming College to study Plate/Pipe Welding.

Peyton Krahulik is the son of Jennifer and Ryan Krahulik and will graduate from Mitchell High School. Peyton will be attending the South Dakota School of Mines and plans to study Math and Computer Engineering.

Drew Letcher is the son of Lyndall and the late Karla Letcher and will graduate from Hay Springs High School. Drew will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and plans to study Agribusiness.

Grant Maser is the son of John and Beth Maser and will graduate from Gering High School. Grant will be attending Creighton University and will study Engineering.

Gage Rolls is the son of Steve and Janelle Rolls and will graduate from Alliance High School. Gage plans to attend Chadron State College.

Faith Rohrbouck is the daughter of Roger Rohrbouck and will graduate from Hemingford High School. Faith will attend the University of Nebraska-Lincoln and plans to study Veterinary Science.

Karsen Stull is the daughter of Michael and Tara Stull and will graduate from Bridgeport High School. Karsen will be attending the University of Nebraska-Lincoln to study Business.

Bryant Wilson is the son of Bryan and Debbie Wilson and will graduate from Alliance High School. Bryant plans to attend either the University of Wyoming or Chadron State College with plans to study Animal Science.

Emily Zavorka is the daughter of Ron and Doreen Zavorka and will graduate from Southeast High School. Emily will be attending Eastern Wyoming College to study Pre-Vet/Vet Medicine.

Mason Zorn is the son of Scott and Tiffany Zorn and will graduate from Garden County High School. Mason will be attending Chadron State College to study Physical Education.

The scholarship committee awarded these scholarships based on criteria, which included academic performance and a written essay. The WESTCO Scholarship Program is one of the many ways WESTCO supports our region’s youth and we wish them a very successful college career.