$170,000 in damage to GHS boiler room equipment from heavy rains

The Gering High School construction project remains on schedule, despite setbacks resulting from the above normal amount of rainfall so far this year.

Over 100,000 gallons of water had to be pumped from the boiler room after a huge rainstorm in May.

And now after last week’s heavy rainfall, Superintendent Bob Hastings says additional damage has occurred.

Hastings estimates around $170,000 damage to the boiler room, which he says will be covered by insurance.

Hastings says “We can’t control Mother Nature, but w We are confident that we will get all of that replaced in a timely manner so it won’t impact the time of school. Everything will be operation that needs to be operational. ”

Hastings says there’s enough work going on inside the building, that rain, while not ideal, is not something that blows their schedule.