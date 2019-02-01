189 LBs of Marijuana Found in I-80 Traffic Stop

Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol (NSP) have arrested two people and seized 189 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop on Interstate 80 in Sarpy County.

At approximately 8:20 a.m. on Thursday, January 31, a trooper observed a 2012 Dodge Durango following too closely to the vehicle ahead of it near Gretna at mile marker 437 on I-80. During the traffic stop, the trooper detected the odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed 189 pounds of marijuana contained in heat sealed packages. The packages were hidden under a blanket in the cargo area of the vehicle. The marijuana carried an estimated street value of $750,000.

The driver, Herbert Vazquez, 65, of Oroville, California, and passenger, Mayira, Jurado-Lopez, 40, of Hanover Park, Illinois, were arrested for possession of marijuana with intent to deliver and no drug tax stamp. Both people were lodged in Sarpy County Jail.