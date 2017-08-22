190 to 200 airplanes fly into Alliance airport for eclipse

The Alliance Airport was a busy place for Monday’s solar eclipse, with a total of 190 to 200 aircraft flying into the small municipal airport.

Jeff Jensen and his wife Gaylene are the FBO, or Fixed Base Operator at the airport.

As a municipal airport, Alliance uses “Unicom”, where pilots communicate their positions to each other over a fixed frequency.

On Monday, Jensen said the FAA changed that. He said the FAA out of Lincoln brought in a mobile tower unit for an air traffic control unit to handle the volume of aircraft coming into the airport.

Jensen told KNEB News he estimated 35 to 40 airplanes flew in Sunday night, and parked in a unique makeshift “airplane campground” at the west end of the airport facility. The remainder flew in Monday morning.