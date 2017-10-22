class="post-template-default single single-post postid-267183 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

1939 Christmas dinner planned at Fort Robinson

BY Associated Press | October 22, 2017
Home News Regional News
1939 Christmas dinner planned at Fort Robinson
Attendees enjoy the historical Christmas Dinner at Fort Robinson State Park in 2014. (NEBRASKAland/Justin Haag)

Fort Robinson State Park in Crawford will again hold its annual historical Christmas dinner this year.

The dinner will be held December 2, featuring the menu of the original Fort Robinson Christmas dinner in 1939. That’s the year World War I broke out in Europe and “Gone with the Wind” was released at the box office.

The menu includes turkey, pork loin, oyster soup and an array of sides and fixings. Guests are encouraged to dress in 1939 attire.

Tickets, which often sell out quickly, will go on sale at 8 a.m. Nov. 6. The tickets are limited to four per person and will be available at the park office, Herren Brothers True Value in Harrison and the Visitors Center-Chamber of Commerce in Chadron.

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments