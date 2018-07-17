1965-66 Full Size Chevrolet Club International meet this week

Scottsbluff and Western Nebraska are playing host this week to the 1965-66 Full Size Chevrolet Club’s 35th International meet.

Around 50 participants have traveled to Western Nebraska to take in our unique history and panoramic views.

Co-Host Kevin Alishouse says they are having a great time in the area so far. He says it’s an International Club with members worldwide, but many in this group are from the East Coast.

Alishouse says maybe half of the vehicles were brought on trailers for the meet, but the rest drove here from their homes.

He says they arrived on Sunday, visited Carhenge and other stops in Alliance Monday, the Scotts Bluff National Monument and Legacy of the Plains Museum today. Then they will have a Show & Shine and Swap Meet Wednesday at Team Auto Center in Scottsbluff from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Alishouse encourages the public to come join them, meet with the members, and get some great photos of the cars.

On Thursday, the group will visit Chimney Rock and get a Western Sugar factory tour.

On Friday they tour Brown Sheep Company before attending their annual banquet and will depart after breakfast and farewells on Saturday morning.