1st degree murder trial begins in Bridgeport

The defense attorney for first degree murder defendant Zachary Mueller says she will try to discredit the testimony of the state’s material witness during his trial in Bridgeport.

Zachary Mueller of Bridgeport, stands accused of 1st degree murder in the death of Pedro Dominguez of Greeley, Colorado, whose body was found in a barrel in a creek east of Bayard on December 4th of 2015.

Deputy Attorney General Doug Warner told the jury during his opening statement that material witness Felicia Talley will testify that Mueller, who had been paranoid earlier in the day, shot Dominguez in the back of the head. Warner said this happened while the three were in a Volkswagen that she was driving south of Bridgeport on November 22nd of 2015.

Defense Attorney Sarah Newell says Talley’s credibility will be at stake when she cross-examines her, and says the jury will find out what really happened in the vehicle at that time.

Warner told the jury two women eventually burned that Volkswagen on rural property. And that other items associated with Dominguez were found in barrels on Mueller’s property.

Chief Deputy Cheree Fisher testified that the passenger seat in the Volkswagen, where Dominguez was allegedly sitting, was stripped from the car before it was burned, and that passenger seat was found at Mueller’s residence.