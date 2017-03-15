2 fatally injured in Lincoln County crash

Authorities say two people were fatally injured when a sport utility vehicle rolled after running of a highway in western Nebraska’s Lincoln County.

The accident was reported at 11:10 p.m. Tuesday about three miles east of Brady on U.S. Highway 30. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says the westbound SUV ran off the roadway and rolled after the driver over-corrected.

All three people in the SUV were ejected. The Sheriff’s Office says one was pronounced dead at the scene and one died later at a Gothenburg hospital. The third person has been flown to a Denver hospital for treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol consumption appears to be a factor in the accident. None of the three was wearing a seat belt.

The names of those involved haven’t been released.