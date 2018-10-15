2 teens arrested in connection with North Platte slaying

Authorities have arrested two 16-year-old boys in connection with the fatal shooting a man in the city of North Platte.

It’s not clear what charges the boys will face or whether they will be charged as adults in the slaying of 22-year-old Ethan Pohlmeier. He was shot the night of Sept. 14 at Centennial Park .

Police say Pohlmeier and a friend met two other people there, and gunshots soon rang out.

Police say Pohlmeier’s friend took him to a hospital, where he died.

Authorities have scheduled a news conference on the case for Monday morning.