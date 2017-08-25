class="post-template-default single single-post postid-255840 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.2.1 vc_responsive"

20-year-old Alliance man ID’d in fatal crash near Valentine

BY Ryan Murphy | August 25, 2017
Authorities have released the names of the people involved in a double fatal accident that occurred Monday morning near Valentine.

Cherry County Attorney Eric Scott tells KNEB News that 20-year-old Marcos Alvarado of Alliance and 64-year-old John Strinz of Eagen, Minnesota were killed when two vehicles crashed on Highway 20 two miles west of Valentine.

Alvarado was was travelling eastbound in his Chevy Malibu and Strinz was a passenger in a westbound Honda CRV driven by 63-year-old Kathryn Rice, also of Minnesota.

County Attorney Scott says Alvarado and Strinz were killed when the two vehicles collided. Rice was taken to Cherry County Hospital for injuries she sustained during the crash.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:30 a.m. Monday.

 

© 2017 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
