200 electric customers without power north and east of Lake Minatare

Damaged power poles have left some 200 Chimney Rock Public Power customers without electric service Wednesday.

CRPPD Operations Manager Ron Hubbard says the majority of the customers are located north and west of Lake Minatare, with a handful south of Angora and east of Bayard.

Hubbard says there are power poles down due to the ice and wind, but repair crews can’t get to those locations to make repairs due to blowing and drifting snow. He says CRPPD is anticipating county roads crews could be available early Thursday to clear a path for crews to reach the damaged equipment.