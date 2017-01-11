$200,000 in panhandle bridge repair projects included in initial round of match state funding

The state’s initial round of match money to repair structurally deficient bridges in the state has resulted in $200,000 earmarked toward panhandle projects.

$4 million was included in the first round of state funding through a competitive criteria that gave extra points for submitting proposals that involved more than one county.

Linda Grummert with Scotts Bluff County Department of Roads explained that if counties banded together on a proposal one county had to be the lead county, and that’s what Scotts Bluff County did.

Grummert says all the panhandle projects involve repairing the bridges with culverts.

A bridge that spawns Spotted Tail Creek three and a half miles north of Mitchell was the only Scotts Bluff County bridge in the panhandle proposal. Three bridges from Dawes County, two from both Kimball and Morrill counties and one bridge from Cheyenne County will also be repaired.