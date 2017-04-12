2016 Cheyenne Frontier Days has decline in ticket sales

Event officials say the 2016 Cheyenne Frontier Day was

its fourth-largest event in the outdoor rodeo’s history.

The Wyoming Tribune Eagle reports 2016 was still a good year despite a 2.6 percent decline in total paid attendance. Almost 7,000 more tickets were sold in 2015 than in 2016.

Frontier Days CEO Tom Hirsig says the decrease is due to the higher night show attendance in 2015. The 2015 shows featured performing acts by Aerosmith and country singers Blake Shelton and Miranda Lambert.

In 2016, the country duo Florida Georgia Line had a recording-setting attendance about 25,000 tickets sold.

Hirsig says 2016 is still one the event’s best year. The total net income for the 2016 event $1.5 million _ about 15 percent more than 2015.