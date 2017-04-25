2016 fire prompts need for burn education to Goshen County residents

Providing immediate, correct medical care to a person who has suffered burns to his body can greatly impact how bad the person’s injuries are including whether he or she survives.

With that knowledge, leaders at Community Hospital in Torrington looked for ways to provide emergency burn care education to lay people in the region. The 2016 wildfire that took place 15 miles north of Torrington – and a good distance from emergency medical services – also prompted residents to ask about training, said Dodi Walters, RN and clinical nurse educator for Community Hospital.

“A person can provide life-saving care in the initial minutes of responding,” Walters said. “The sooner you stop the burning process, the less tissue damage.”

This and other points of learning will be provided by burn surgeon Lyndsay Deeter, MD, the medical director for Banner Health’s Western States Burn Center in Greeley, Colorado. The Western States Burn Center provides specialized hospital and outpatient care and rehabilitation for patients in an eight-state region. Experts from the burn center frequently travel in this region providing education for local groups.

The evening class for community members is 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. April 27 at Community Hospital, 2000 Campbell Drive, Torrington. There is no cost to attend and pre-registration is recommended but not required by calling (800) 230-2273. Refreshments will be served.

While in Torrington, Dr. Deeter also will meet earlier in the day with emergency medical services providers and first responders to provide advanced burn life support education. For more information about that, please contact Walters at(307) 534-7112.