2017 District VI Music Contest results

Nearly 1,500 vocal and instrumental musicians, representing area high schools including Banner County, Bayard, Bridgeport, Crawford, Gering, Kimball, Leyton, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill, Potter-Dix, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Sioux County, and South Platte competed for ratings based on a standard of musical excellence.
A rating of (I) represents superior or outstanding work; (II) represents excellent work; (III) represents a good or average performance; (IV) indicates below average work; and a (V) indicates a poor performance. Award certificates were presented to soloists, small ensembles, and large ensembles earning a superior rating. Plaques were awarded to large ensembles earning a unanimous superior rating from all three judges.
One Outstanding Performance and two Honorable Mention Performance awards were selected by each judge for solo and small ensemble excellence.
The following students received Outstanding Performance awards:
Elijah Smith – Vocal Solo (Bridgeport), Leah Martin – Instrumental Solo (Gering), Patricia Casimino – Vocal Solo (Kimball) Brayden Gonzales – Instrumental Solo (Scottsbluff), Emily Andrews – Vocal Solo (Scottsbluff), Uriah Mata – Instrumental Solo (Scottsbluff), Tristen Ahrendt, Angelea Arnett, Jakob Austad, Destiny Backer, Spencer Barker, Grant Campbell, Haile Christofferson, Karli Christofferson, Madison Fehringer, Abigail Fraas, Hannah Kennedy, Clara Kokjer, Thomas Kokjer, Jolene Oliverius, Sophia Price, Yeager Price, Drew Reece, James Riva, Quinn Siler, Jonathan Smith, Taylor Stokes, Thomas Webb – Vocal Ensemble (Sidney), Abigail Fraas – Vocal Solo (Sidney), Jacob Austad – Vocal Solo (Sidney)
The following students received Honorable Mention awards:
Micah Wicker – Instrumental Solo (Banner County), Emily Doremus – Vocal Solo (Bayard), Lauren Petersen – Vocal Solo (Bayard), Adam Flowers – Instrumental Solo (Gering), Jaycee Rice – Instrumental Solo (Gering), Rebecca Boyd – Vocal Solo (Gering), Audrey Day – Instrumental Solo (Kimball), Kaden Adrian – Instrumental Solo (Kimball), Nicholas Thomas-Lewis – Vocal Solo (Kimball), Talia Wagner – Instrumental Solo (Scottsbluff), Autumn Arnett, Abigail Fraas, Neleigh Hinrichs, Jessica Kissack, Thomas Kokjer, Emily Mika, Jolene Oliverius, Yeager Price, James Riva, Jonathan Smith, Cara Tomsick, Thomas Webb – Vocal Ensemble (Sidney), Kyleigh Adkins – Vocal Solo (Mitchell), Mark DeLeon – Vocal Solo (Scottsbluff), Dakota Empfield – Vocal Solo (Scottsbluff), Faith Reisig – Vocal Solo (Scottsbluff)