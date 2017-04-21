2017 District VI Music Contest results

Western Nebraska Community College hosted the 2017 NSAA District VI Music Contest Apr. 20, 2017.

Nearly 1,500 vocal and instrumental musicians, representing area high schools including Banner County, Bayard, Bridgeport, Crawford, Gering, Kimball, Leyton, Minatare, Mitchell, Morrill, Potter-Dix, Scottsbluff, Sidney, Sioux County, and South Platte competed for ratings based on a standard of musical excellence.

A rating of (I) represents superior or outstanding work; (II) represents excellent work; (III) represents a good or average performance; (IV) indicates below average work; and a (V) indicates a poor performance. Award certificates were presented to soloists, small ensembles, and large ensembles earning a superior rating. Plaques were awarded to large ensembles earning a unanimous superior rating from all three judges.

One Outstanding Performance and two Honorable Mention Performance awards were selected by each judge for solo and small ensemble excellence.