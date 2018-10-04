2018 Cattleman’s Ball raises near record amount for cancer research

The results are in, and the 2018 Cattlemen’s Ball of Nebraska brought in nearly $1.75 million – the second most money ever raised in the 21-year history of the event and the sixth time the event has topped the $1 million mark. Since its inception, the event has raised more than $15.57 million.

The event was hosted by Randy and Becky Hergott of Hebron, Neb., with Rob and Natalie Marsh serving as co-hosts.

Of the $1.75 million, more than $1.55 million went to the Fred & Pamela Buffett Center for cancer research with the remaining 10 percent ($174,000) staying in the home county for a variety of programs. The Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center is located at the University of Nebraska Medical Center and its clinical partner, Nebraska Medicine.

A total of 56 groups in this area received proceeds, including four hospitals, 31 fire departments, three sheriff departments, nine Future Farmers of America (FFA) programs, seven community organizations and other health and wellness groups.

Ken Cowan, M.D., Ph.D., director of the Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center, said the ball met its three goals – to promote beef and a healthy diet; to showcase rural Nebraska; and to raise money for cancer research.