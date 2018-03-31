2018 Fair Housing Conference to be held April 5th

Registration continues for The Panhandle Continuum of Care 2018 Fair Housing Conference to be held on April 5th at the Gering Civic Center. Registration of $25 is open by logging on to panhandlepartnership.com/event. On-site registration is $30.

Guest speakers include Ben Watson, Nebraska Equal Opportunity Commission. Danny Reynaga, Legal Aid of Nebraska, Willem Fahrenbruck, Department of Veteran’s Affairs, and Dr. Jeffrey Bradshaw, University of Nebraska, Panhandle Research and Extension Center

The topics include:

Reasonable Accommodations – Who Is Protected and Who Must Comply?

Drafting A Legal Lease – What Is Enforceable and What’s Not!

Housing First – How Does This Differ From Traditional Models with Examples!

Hidden Perils and Pitfalls in Housing Discrimination – Responsibility/Liability!

The Eviction Process – Do’s and Don’t for Landlords and Tenants!

Dealing With Bugs – Bedbugs: Identification & Resources, Rights versus

Responsibilities

The conference is ideal for renters, property managers, landlords, attorneys, realtors case managers and homebuyers. Realtors will get 6 hours of basic credits for the day.

Onsite registration begins at at 7:45 AM. The day includes a continental breakfast, working lunch with theannual favorite “Ask the Experts” and door prizes conclude the day at 5 pm.

For more information, please contact Nancy Bentley at 308-632-0473