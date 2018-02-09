2018 KNEB Farm and Ranch Expo in full swing

Cold weather and snow flurries this morning could not stop hundreds upon hundreds of locals to head on over to the KNEB Farm and Ranch Expo at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell.

Things kicked off at 8 a.m. with a free breakfast including pancakes, sausage, and eggs which was sponsored by 21st Century Equipment, Farm Credit Services of America, 21st Century Water Technology, and Panhandle Coop.

Once inside the expo, attendees were able to walk the aisles and visit booths from local banks, irrigation specialists, ag land realtors, area colleges, Regional West and more.

Many vendors say the KNEB Farm and Ranch Expo is great for them because it allows so much face to face interaction with old clients and prospective clients.

Kevin Hauser with Paul Reed Construction says they’re showcasing their offerings- which include much more than building services.

“Everybody knows us being a large, well known construction company,” explains Hauser. “But we’ve also diversified into many other areas.”

“That includes industrial refurbishing; that covers sandblasting, repainting, powder coating… we also do vinyl printing and banners and then we have our Big Green Egg grills and our Grizzly coolers and cups.”

The Expo runs until 6 p.m. Friday, and picks up again on Saturday morning at 9.

People can also purchase tickets for the KANSAS concert this summer at the Scotts Bluff County Fair.