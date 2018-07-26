2018 Scotts Bluff County Fair gets underway this weekend

The 2018 Scotts Bluff County Fair will get underway this weekend, with a variety of activities Saturday to kick things off.

Fair manager Lanna Hubbard told KNEB News ticket sales for their nightly grandstand events have been very good.

Hubbard says there will be many other activities going on each day of the fair, including this Saturday. Hubbard says a number of 4-H activities are taking place including the horse show at the Scottsbluff Saddle Club. There are shooting sports, sand volleyball, and a cornhole tournament

The annual parade starts at 10:30 a.m. Pre-registration for the parade is appreciated using the online form at the Mitchell Area Chamber of Commerce website.

Parade check in starts at 9:00 am and will take place at Spring Creek Road and 12th Street, on the east side of Mitchell.

If you have any questions, concerns, or comments about the parade call Shane Reinpold at 308-623-2766 or email him at fr34@hotmail.com

Don’t forget the annual fair parade breakfast, across from the old Mitchell Market. Enjoy pancakes, eggs, sausage, juice and coffee. Serving from 7:00 am to 9:00 am.

The Mitchell Son’s of the American Legion has a Hamburger Feed following the Scotts Bluff County Fair Parade at the American Legion.

Hubbard says there are still a few tickets available for the 35th annual Rubber Check Race next Friday night, but anticipates it will be a sold out event.