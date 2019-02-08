2019 KNEB Farm and Ranch Expo kicks off today

The 34th Annual KNEB Farm and Ranch Expo will be getting into full swing this morning at the Scotts Bluff County Fairgrounds in Mitchell.

Things will kick off at 8 a.m. with a free breakfast brought to you by 21st Century Equipment, Farm Credit Services of America, 21st Century Water Technology, and Panhandle Coop. Friday’s breakfast will include pancakes, sausage, and coffee

Once inside the expo, attendees will be able to walk the aisles and visit booths from local implement dealers, irrigation specialists, ag land realtors, Air Med Care, Paul Reed Construction and more.

Parking and the Expo itself are free of charge, and has something for everyone. The Expo runs until 6 p.m. Friday, and picks up again on Saturday morning at 9 a.m.