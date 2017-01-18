Man arrested trying to pass counterfeit bills

A 25 year old man accused of passing a counterfeit $50 bill at a Scottsbluff convenience store matching the description of fake bills Police say have recently been reported has been arrested for forgery.

Court documents say David Hernandez attempted to pass the fake money with Chinese writing on it at the Maverick convenience store early the morning of January 14th. The documents say Hernandez was attempting to purchase a package of cigarettes when the cashier, Lou Ann Conklin, refused to take it.

The documents say Hernandez told Conklin repeatedly he had “gotten the bill from the bank and it was OK.” But Conklin told him it did not have a “watermark strip” and did not pass her counterfeit pen test .

The documents say when Conklin went to call the Police, Hernandez took the bill and left in a vehicle . After Conklin notified Police, they stopped a car matching the description of the one at the store.

Police noticed Hernandez place two $50 bills that looked like the one reported at the store in his wallet. Hernandez claimed he got them from a girl he had a transaction with and following an interview at the Police station he was arrested.