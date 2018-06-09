20th Father’s Day “Rock N Roll” Classic Car Show in Gering next weekend

The High Plains Auto Club is expecting over 300 entrants for their 20th annual Father’s Day Rock N Roll Classic Car Show on Friday and Saturday, June 15th and 16th in Gering.

Classes will include original intent, modified, under 21, trucks and street rods.

Registration starts at 2 pm on Friday, June 15th followed by a barbeque and a Cruise for Cash with an ice cream social for entrants only.

Then on Saturday, June 16th, the parade through downtown Gering begins at 9 a.m. followed by the show and shine at the Five Rocks Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturday night, entrants in the show will have an awards banquet at the Gering Civic Center.