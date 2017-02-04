Scottsbluff men accused of scamming local woman

Two Scottsbluff men accused of scamming a local woman out of an estimated $33,000 plus a $2,500 pickup are both charged with felony theft by deception.

Court documents say the woman met 51 year old Scott Shelby and initially entered into an agreement last fall to sell a 2007 Toyota pickup for $2,500 to Shelby and his “husband” Richard, also 51. The documents say the three people agreed to a written payment plan which the Shelby’s did not adhere to.

The documents say during additional text messages between Scott Shelby and the woman, Shelby began asking the victim for money for various problems he claimed he was having, including a mother in the hospital, for rent, and to make repairs to a broken truck.

The documents say between November and mid January, the woman sent an estimated $33,000 in money transfers and checks to assist Shelby with his “problems.” Gering Police investigator Henry Moreno began investigating the situation in mid-January when the victim reported the situation and the men were eventually arrested this week. The vehicle has been impounded.

Scott Shelby is being held on $250,000 bond while Richard Shelby is being held on $25,000 bond.