Report: Number of Nebraskans suffering from Alzheimer’s growing

BY Kevin Mooney | March 10, 2017
More than 33-thousand Nebraskans suffer from Alzheimer’s and the numbers are growing as the state’s population ages.

Clayton Freeman with the Nebraska Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association says a report released this week shows Alzheimer’s deaths have nearly doubled in the past 14 years.

Although there’s no way to prevent, cure or even slow its progression, Freeman says there are ways to lower your risk of getting Alzheimer’s.

Freeman says a diet with more fruits and vegetables and lean meats plus exercise is very beneficial.  Freeman says other ways to lower your risk is to be socially and mentally active.

