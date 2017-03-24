Bands come together for Lake Mac wildfire relief effort

(Ogallala, NE) – In light of the recent fire damage that destroyed many homes and buildings at Lake McConaughy, several bands have come together to perform at the Fight the Flames Music Festival

on Saturday, April 15 in Ogallala . Heading up the cause is Justin Kane of Scottsbluff from Victory Underground, a band that has roots in the damaged area.

Justin has reached out to several bands that have played in the area, and each band has generouslyoffered their services for the fundraiser. There will be an admission charge, with 100% of the

proceeds going to the fire victims.

A day full of family fun and activities has been planned at the Rendezvous Square in downtown Ogallala, starting at 10 a.m. with a Welcome Ceremony. There will be an inflatable bounce house,

food booths and music all day long.

Lore Beckius has headed up a drive for food and donations for the fire victims as well. Donationscan be dropped off at Wolf Auto, Viaero Wireless, Bomgaars, Jem’s Tanning and Travel and the

Ogallala/Keith County Chamber. Other collection efforts include Arnold Magnetic Technologies, collecting non-perishable food items

and Go Fund Me accounts have been set up for the Babish, Stalker and Streger individuals and families.

To help the families, you can also send a check payable to Lake Mac Fire Fund, mailed to the Ogallala/Keith County Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 628, Ogallala NE 69153. All proceeds

will go directly to the fire victims.For more information, contact the Chamber office at 308/284-4066.

The list of musicians are as follows.

Todd Kramer and Danae Sweet

Sultry Sounds

Alexa Kris

Jeanie Briscoe & Company

Caroline Draucker

Whiskey’s Alibi

Randy Burkhardt Band

Buck’d Off

and

Victory Underground.