Beatles tribute band playing tonight at Midwest Theater

It was 50 years ago today, Sgt. Pepper taught the band to play. And tonight at the Midwest Theater The Reunion Beatles will be channeling their inner John, Paul, George, and Ringo.

In honor of the 1967 release of the album “Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band,” tickets for Monday evening’s show will only be $19.67,

Midwest Theater Executive Director Billy Estes says that ticket price is significantly less than what he’s seen for some of their shows in bigger cities for the tribute band’s current leg of the tour.

He adds that the group sounds and even looks like the original Fab Four.

“It’s a great cover group from what I’ve heard of their music. The videos of them portraying them looking like the Beatles, and they even have a left-handed bass player,” says Estes. “They really look like they play the part, and the show even has a multi-media component to it as well, so it should be visually entertaining and some great musicianship as well.”

Tickets are on sale at MidwestTheater.com or at the door tonight at the theater. The show starts at 7:30 p.m.