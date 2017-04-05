High school students from around the region and even a few college students are at the Harms Center today (Wednesday) for Criminal Justice Career Day, an interactive opportunity to learn from the professionals what it is like to be a law enforcement officer.

WNCC Criminal Justice Instructor Tiffany Wasserburger said she is excited about the turnout, as 120 students are participating.

Local detectives, police officers, deputies, NSP troopers and corrections officers worked with the students in sessions on crime scene investigations, interviewing techniques, fingerprinting, handcuffing, polygraph exams and much more.

Wasserburger has approximately 50 students in her program right now and is excited about the interest shown by young people in learning about a career in criminal justice.