22nd Annual Duck Dash another hit for United Way

It may not have featured a yellow flotilla on the North Platte River, but the 22nd annual United Way of Western Nebraska Rubber Duck Dash was a hit nonetheless Saturday morning.

With the help of a cement truck provided by Simon Contractors, the 30 winning ducks tumbled down a chute and into the trap to select this year’s winners.

The winner of the Honda RAV4 donated by Team Auto Center was Alexis Jaramello. Sean Martin’s duck was second into the trap, giving him the Honda Pioneer 500 side by side donated by Sandberg Honda.

In third place was Michael Begley, winning a La-z-Boy recliner donated by Webber’s Furniture . United Way officials will hold a news conference Monday to present the top three winners with their prizes.