23 Nebraskans Attend NFU 116th Anniversary Convention in Kansas City, Missouri

Lincoln, NE –Twenty-three Nebraska Farmers Union (NeFU) members attended the National Farmers Union (NFU) Convention March 4-6, 2018 in Kansas City, Missouri. The six delegates representing Nebraska were: Jim Knopik, Belgrade; Graham Christensen, Omaha; Bill Armbrust, Elkhorn; Art Tanderup, Neligh; Mina Davis, Omaha; and NeFU President John Hansen. NeFU Vice President Vern Jantzen of Plymouth served as Chairman of the National Farmers Union Policy Committee. NeFU District 3 Director David Mohlman and son Sean of Red Cloud also attended.

Four Midwest Agency LLP agency leaders attended, including General Manager Jeffrey Downing of Elkhorn, Production and Marketing Manager Terry Kirby of Central City, and District Manager Kevin Herrold and Financial Services Manager Kevin Harrington of Lincoln.

NeFU members Nathan Deke of DeWitt, Megan Montrie of Omaha, and Karen Hansen, NeFU Office Manager Camdyn, Samantha, Marcus and Oliver Kavan, and Jeremiah, Kate and Clara Picard all of Lincoln also attended.

NeFU President John Hansen said, “Because Kansas City, Missouri is within easy driving distance, many of our members took advantage of the opportunity to attend. This is the largest Nebraska delegation to attend a national convention since 2012 when the NFU convention was in Omaha. The more of our members who attend state and national conventions, the better it is. They deepen their knowledge of issues, broaden their perspectives, and meet people from different locations who share their values and commitment to family farm agriculture.”

In addition to updating NFU’s policy, the 194 delegates from 33 states approved 9 Special Orders of Business:

Full text of the adopted policy manual will be available soon at www.nfu.org.

The 2019 National Farmers Union Convention will be held in Bellevue Washington, March 2–5, 2019.

Nebraska Farmers Union is a general farm organization with 3,400 farm and ranch family members dedicated to protecting and enhancing the economic well-being and quality of life for family farmers and ranchers, and their rural communities. Since 1913, Nebraska Farmers Union has helped organize over 445 cooperatives.