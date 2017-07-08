Musical “Secret Garden” next Theatre West production

SCOTTSBLUFF, Neb. <July 6, 2017> — Theatre West Summer Repertory invites the community to the upcoming musical production of “The Secret Garden.”

This production follows the classic story of young Mary Lennox who is sent to live with her cousin Colin after she is orphaned in India. The estate’s many wonders include a magic garden which beckons the children with haunting melodies and the “Dreamers,” spirits from Mary’s past who guide her through her new life, dramatizing the play’s compelling tale of forgiveness and renewal.

“The Secret Garden” features more than 50 members from local communities and many professional actors. The show is co-directed by Patrick Newell and Lisa Betz-Marquez.

The show runs from July 12 to July 15 and July 19 to July 22 nightly at 7:30 p.m. , with 2 p.m. matinees on July 15 and July 22 .