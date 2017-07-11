OTD Safe Ride in need of volunteer drivers

This year’s SAFE Ride OTD project needs volunteer drivers for Saturday.

Volunteers use their own car, gas and insurance to help operate a pool of drivers on Friday and Saturday nights of Oregon Trail Days from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m.to get people home safely from Oregon Trail Days events, to wherever in the Valley home may be.

The service is FREE, but tips are often given and much appreciated. This will be the sixth year for the project, and DUIs have fallen as a result. If you’d like to be a driver for either night contact Kevin Fordyce at 308-765-1408.

Drivers are particularly needed for Saturday. Headquarters this year will be at Monument Inn and Suites, next to the Gering Civic Center.