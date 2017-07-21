class="post-template-default single single-post postid-249283 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.1.1 vc_responsive"

Bluffs man charged with breaking into friend’s parents home to party

BY Kevin Mooney | July 21, 2017
Booking photo courtesy of Scotts Bluff County Detention Center

A 26 year old Scottsbluff man has been charged with the burglary of a friend’s parent’s home last October.

Court documents say Lawrence Callahan, Jr. is accused in a burglary that occurred while the victim was on an international trip. The documents say the victim returned to find a window in her garage had been broken to gain entry and the house smelled like marijuana.

The victim said bedding had been moved into the living room and a number of items had been used or were missing, including jewelry, wine and food from the freezer.

After the victim learned some of her son’s friends had been partying at the residence while she was gone, Police discovered a lighter case left on the floor of the basement that her son identified as belonging to Callahan. The son also told Police Calahan knew the family was going to be out of town.

Callahan made  his first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday.

