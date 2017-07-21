Bluffs man charged with breaking into friend’s parents home to party

A 26 year old Scottsbluff man has been charged with the burglary of a friend’s parent’s home last October.

Court documents say Lawrence Callahan, Jr. is accused in a burglary that occurred while the victim was on an international trip. The documents say the victim returned to find a window in her garage had been broken to gain entry and the house smelled like marijuana.

The victim said bedding had been moved into the living room and a number of items had been used or were missing, including jewelry, wine and food from the freezer.

After the victim learned some of her son’s friends had been partying at the residence while she was gone, Police discovered a lighter case left on the floor of the basement that her son identified as belonging to Callahan. The son also told Police Calahan knew the family was going to be out of town.

Callahan made his first appearance in Scotts Bluff County Court Friday.