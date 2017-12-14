class="post-template-default single single-post postid-278347 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-5.4.5 vc_responsive"

$2,500 reward being offered in apprehension of Torrington suspect

BY Ryan Murphy | December 14, 2017
Thomas Martinez/ Goshen County Sheriff's Department

Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Torrington man following the execution of an October search warrant on his residence.

The Goshen County Sheriff’s Department says the  The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives  Denver Field Division announced today a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Thomas Martinez.

Martinez is an ATF fugitive wanted in connection to firearm and controlled substance charges following the execution of a search warrant on his residence by the Torrington Police Department in October 2017.

Anyone with information should call:

  • ATF’s Tip Line: 1-800-ATF-TIPS
  • Torrington Police Department: (307)532-7001
  • Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477

Callers to the ATF and Crime Stoppers tip lines can remain anonymous. People can also submit a tip through ATF’s new “reportit” app available at Google Play and the Apple App Store. All tips to the app are confidential and can be anonymous.

