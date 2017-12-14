$2,500 reward being offered in apprehension of Torrington suspect

Authorities are offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest of a Torrington man following the execution of an October search warrant on his residence.

The Goshen County Sheriff’s Department says the The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Denver Field Division announced today a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of Thomas Martinez.

Martinez is an ATF fugitive wanted in connection to firearm and controlled substance charges following the execution of a search warrant on his residence by the Torrington Police Department in October 2017.

Anyone with information should call:

ATF’s Tip Line: 1-800-ATF-TIPS

Torrington Police Department: (307)532-7001

Crime Stoppers: 1-800-222-8477

Callers to the ATF and Crime Stoppers tip lines can remain anonymous. People can also submit a tip through ATF’s new “reportit” app available at Google Play and the Apple App Store. All tips to the app are confidential and can be anonymous.